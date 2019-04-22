Political ad spend on Facebook picks up in April

Political parties and their affiliates ramped up spending on ahead of the third phase of elections, scheduled for Tuesday, show data released by Ad Library.

Indians spent around Rs 7 crore for running political ads on and in the first 20 days of April, while the amount spent on these platforms in February-March was about Rs 10 crore.

Facebook's Ad Library, a searchable database, includes ads related to politics and issues of national importance run on or

The and its affiliates continue to lead the ad spending on Facebook. The official BJP page took the top spot in the list of spenders on Of the Rs 1.3 crore that it spent on Facebook, Rs 44.32 lakh was spent during the week ending April 20.

The official page on Facebook spent Rs 56.69 lakh during February-April 20.

However, supporters and affiliates of political parties account for most of the spending on the

For example, the pro-BJP pages -- Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat (Rs 2.23 core), My First Vote For Modi (Rs 1.08 crore) and Nation with NaMo (Rs 1.20 crore) among others -- spent much more than the

Similarly, the pro- page "Bande Mein Hai Dum" spent Rs 2.59 lakh for drumming up support for the grand old party on Facebook and the Indian Youth Congress spent Rs 6.52 lakh on the

Among the regional parties, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the YSR Congress and the lead the spending table on Facebook.

On Twitter, the accounts spending over $100 during the past week belonged to BJP MLA from Mandawa Narendra Kumar, Milind Deora, Congress and former Union Subodh Kant Sahai, and the

The 2019 election is being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

