3 kids of Danish billionaire killed in Sri Lanka

Three of the four children of Danish billionaire fashion tycoon behind the online clothing retailer Asos have died in the Sri Lanka suicide bombings, a spokesman for the fashion firm said on Monday.
The spokesman for Anders Holch Povlsen -- Denmark's wealthiest man with a net worth of $7.9 billion -- declined to comment on the identity of the children or whether other members of the family had been visiting Sri Lanka.
It was not known which of the blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday killed them, according to the Guardian.
A string of suicide bombings at churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday killed 290 people and wounded over 500. An investigator said on Monday that seven suicide bombers were involved in the attacks.
Jesper Stubkier, the communications manager for Holch Povlsen's wholesale clothing business, Bestseller, told the Press Association on Monday: "I can confirm that three children have been killed. We have no further comment and we ask that the family's privacy is respected."
--IANS
