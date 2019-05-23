YSR Congress set to wrest power in Andhra

The (YSRCP) appears set to wrest power in as the trends on Thursday showed the party was leading in 69 seats in the state's 175-member Assembly.

YSRCP was leading in 69 seats while the was trailing with leads in just 11 seats. was leading in one constituency, according to the information available with the at 10 a.m.

was racing ahead of across the state ever since the initial trends started emerging.

YSRCP was also ahead in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies while TDP candidates were leading in five seats.

Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. in all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state amid tight security.

