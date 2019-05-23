YSR Congress set to wrest power in Andhra

-
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) appears set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh as the trends on Thursday showed the party was leading in 69 seats in the state's 175-member Assembly.
YSRCP was leading in 69 seats while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was trailing with leads in just 11 seats. Actor Pawan Kalyan's party Jana Sena was leading in one constituency, according to the information available with the Election Commission of India at 10 a.m.
Jagan Mohan Reddy's party was racing ahead of across the state ever since the initial trends started emerging.
YSRCP was also ahead in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies while TDP candidates were leading in five seats.
Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. in all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state amid tight security.
--IANS
ms/ksk
