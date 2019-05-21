Poll results could be delayed: Ghaziabad official

Results of the Lok Sabha seat could be delayed on Thursday due to the tallying of EVM results with the VVPATs from five booths in every assembly segment, said on Tuesday.

Counting will start at 8 a.m. on Thursday in Govindpuram Mandi here, Maheswari, who is also the returning officer, told the media here.

The outcome will be uploaded on the Election Commission's Suvidha portal which can be viewed by the public within 10 minutes of uploading of data, she told the media.

The officers, candidates and their agents will have to reach Govindpuram Mandi an hour before counting starts as the strong room will be opened in their presence and EVMs inspected and placed on counting tables.

The counting of five Assembly constituencies in parliamentary constituency -- Loni, Murad Nagar, Sahibabad, and Modi Nagar -- will be conducted in separate halls while the counting of constituency will be conducted in district.

There were complaints that mock poll numbers were not neutralized by polling officials before starting of the polling process so two booths in Loni and three booths in Modi Nagar will be counted separately to correct the error, said Maheswari.

