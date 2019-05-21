Poll results could be delayed: Ghaziabad official

-
ALSO READ
LS Polls: Multiple instances of EVM, VVPAT malfunctions reported across India
Demand for 50% paper trail verification "unreasonable": Ex-CEC
EC not agreeing to TDP's demand of 50% counting of VVPATs, acting under BJP: Chandrababu Naidu
Chandrababu Naidu and 21 opposition party leaders to meet EC tomorrow
VVPAT: Oppn to file review petition on SC verdict, says Congress
-
Results of the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat could be delayed on Thursday due to the tallying of EVM results with the VVPATs from five booths in every assembly segment, District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari said on Tuesday.
Counting will start at 8 a.m. on Thursday in Govindpuram Mandi here, Maheswari, who is also the returning officer, told the media here.
The outcome will be uploaded on the Election Commission's Suvidha portal which can be viewed by the public within 10 minutes of uploading of data, she told the media.
The officers, candidates and their agents will have to reach Govindpuram Mandi an hour before counting starts as the strong room will be opened in their presence and EVMs inspected and placed on counting tables.
The counting of five Assembly constituencies in Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency -- Loni, Murad Nagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Modi Nagar -- will be conducted in separate halls while the counting of Dhaulana Assembly constituency will be conducted in Hapur district.
There were complaints that mock poll numbers were not neutralized by polling officials before starting of the polling process so two booths in Loni and three booths in Modi Nagar will be counted separately to correct the error, said Maheswari.
--IANS
sps/mag/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU