Infinix launches new smartphone, fitness band in India

Infinix, the brand of China-based Transsion Holdings, on Tuesday launched its latest "S4" and the new Infinix smart fitness band "X BAND 3" priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 1,599, respectively, in

The "S4" features a 6.21-inch HD+ drop notch screen, 32MP front camera, 13MP+2MP+8MP triple rear camera setup, 3GB and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB.

The phone is powered by 4000mAh battery and a 12nm Helio P22 2.0GHz Octa-Core Processor.

"With 'S4', we aim to have a breakthrough in the below 10k smartphone segment, which has great demand," said Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director, (Global).

On the other hand, the smart fitness band "X BAND 3" comes with support for real-time monitoring of heart rate, blood pressure, sleep, oxygen, calorie intake and activity tracking.

"We have introduced the smart fitness accessory 'X BAND 3', which seems a product with great potential, considering the growing health awareness in The device introduces a new dimension to Infinix's product portfolio," said Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix

--IANS

rp/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)