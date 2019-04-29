Polling near-peaceful, 100% central forces in 5th phase: Bengal CEO

The (EC) on Monday said the fourth-phase Lok Sabha election in was peaceful barring small incidents and 100 per cent central force coverage is likely in the coming phase.

Eight parliamentary constituencies -- Baharampur, Ranaghat, Krishnanagar, Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, and -- voted in the fourth phase of

"The fourth-phase election in was more or less peaceful except for small incidents. In the next phase probably there would be 100 per cent central force coverage of the polling stations," told reporters here.

He revealed that there could be around 580 companies of central forces in the next phase. The final deployment would be gradually shared.

Aftab said there were incidents of firing in Parui and Dubrajpur of district. The central police forces opened fire after some altercation broke out.

"In Nadia's Hanshkhali, there was an incident of bombing in which two people received minor injuries. The culprit has been apprehended. Immediate action was taken in all other cases," he said.

Regarding the way elections was conducted, Aftab said: "There were some complaints in two booths of Ketugram (under district) and one booth in Dharampur area of Ilambazar (under district), where the was immediately removed.

"Till now six FIRs have been filed and 145 preventive arrests made. Also, six bombs have been recovered in this phase," of Police Siddhi Nath Gupta said.

He mentioned that over the firing incident in Dubrajpur, one FIR was filed by some people against the central force officers calling it "unnecessary firing". The central forces have also filed a complaint with the police.

In all, five persons were injured in the fourth phase, Gupta said.

"Till evening, we received 630 complaints out of which 602 have been resolved," Aftab said.

Asked about Trinamool's district flouting EC surveillance and using phones, the said: "As per EC's orders we had deployed Deputy personnel."

Also, showcause notices have also been issued to BJP's Birbhum candidate and Krishnanagar candidate for using mobile phone inside the polling booth.

"There was no major issue of EVM malfunctioning. It was within permissible limits and the problems were immediately attended," Aftab added.

