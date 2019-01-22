Pompeo, Turkish FM hold talks on Syria

US has held a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart over the situation in Syria, the State Department said in a statement.

and Turkish on Monday "discussed ongoing US-Turkish engagement as part of the deliberate and coordinated withdrawal of US forces from Syria", reported citing the statement.

reiterated the US commitment to addressing Turkish security concerns along the Turkey- border, while emphasizing the protection of forces that worked with the in defeating the Islamic State (IS), referring to the

The US and have been quarrelling over the in northern Syria, a US ally in the anti-IS campaign but seen as a terrorist group by

has proposed to set up a 32-km safe zone in northeastern Syria, a move welcomed by

Turkish made clear on Monday that the safe zone must not be another new ground against Turkey, adding that its aim should be keeping terrorist organizations away from Turkey's border.

Brett McGurk, former US for the global coalition to defeat the IS, criticized the safe zone proposal "with no process or analysis" in his piece on the Post last Friday, arguing thousands of Kurds might be displaced under the plan.

Cavusoglu, who will travel to on February 6 for discussion on Syria, said last week that whether the Turkish and American understanding of the safe zone are in agreement or in conflict would become clear following talks between the two sides.

The situation in has been volatile in the past weeks following Washington's decision to withdraw troops from the war-torn country and the deaths of four Americans in a bomb attack which the IS claimed responsibility for.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)