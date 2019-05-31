Portfolios announced: Shah gets Home, Rajnath Defence

as advised by Modi on Friday directed the allocation of portfolios among the following members of the

Modi

and also in-charge of:

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space; and

All important policy issues; and

All other portfolios not allocated to any

Cabinet Ministers

Rajnath Singh

Minister of Defence.

Amit Shah

Minister of Home Affairs.

Nitin Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

D.V. Sadananda Gowda

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister of Finance and

Minister of Corporate Affairs.

Ramvilas Paswan

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Singh Tomar

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare;

Minister of Rural Development; and

Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Minister of Law and Justice;

Minister of Communications; and

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs.

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Minister of Human Resource Development.

Arjun Munda

Minister of Tribal Affairs.

Smriti Irani

Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.

Harsh Vardhan

Minister of Health and Family Welfare;

Minister of Science and Technology; and

Minister of Earth Sciences.

Prakash Javadekar

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and

Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Piyush Goyal

Minister of Railways; and

Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

Minister of Steel.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minister of Minority Affairs.

Pralhad Joshi

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs;

Minister of Coal; and

Minister of Mines.

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

