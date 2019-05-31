UN chief looks forward to working with Modi: Spokesperson

-
ALSO READ
Russia confers PM Modi with highest State Honour
UNSG very much looks forward to working with PM Modi: UN spokesman
India, Monaco to enhance cooperation in climate change, renewable energy
PM holds talks with Monaco's Prince Albert II, discusses combating climate change
Looking forward to working with new govt of PM Modi: IMF
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres looks forward to working with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has begun his second term in office, according to a spokesperson.
"India is, as you know, a very valuable partner of the UN," Guterres's Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday.
"We will look forward to working with the (Modi) government as it has now taken office.
"The Secretary-General has worked very closely with the Prime Minister, including, as you've seen, with his work on the issue of climate change," Haq said.
Modi is expected to participate in the UN Secretary-General's Climate Action Summit summit in New York in September. India will be leading the industry track of the summit along with Sweden.
Last year, Guterres presented Modi with the Champion of Earth award, the highest environmental honour of the UN, for his leadership in fighting climate change.
(Arul Louis can be reached at arul.l@ians.in <mailto:arul.l@ians.in> and followed on Twitter @arulouis)
--IANS
al/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU