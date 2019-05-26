Modi to take oath as PM on May 30

will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and other members of the of ministers on May 30 at 7 p.m. at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official communique on Sunday said.

Modi won a second consecutive five-year term as with the returning to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections. The alone bagged 303 of total 542 seats that went to polls with the NDA getting 353 seats.

Elections were held in 542 of the 543 seats. The election in Vellore Lok Sabha seat was cancelled by the citing abuse of money power.

Modi along with NDA leaders on Saturday met Kovind and staked claim for the formation of Kovind asked Modi to decide his council of ministers and the date of his swearing-in ceremony.

The also appointed Modi to the office of of India, a communique issued by the said.

Modi was earlier elected as of the parliamentary party and the NDA parliamentary party at a function at which was attended by senior NDA leaders, of NDA-ruled states, 353 newly-elected NDA MPs and senior functionaries including and veterans and

--IANS

bns/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)