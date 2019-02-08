Poster in MP depicts Rahul-Modi as 'Ram-Ravan'

A hoarding appearing in ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the city is catching people's attention as it is depicts Gandhi as "Ram" and as "Ravan".

On a road heading towards Jamboori Maidan -- the venue of Gandhi's 'Aabhar Rally' (rally to express gratitude) -- a hoarding put up on behalf of the Youth and the (NSUI) has become a topic of discussion in the city.

The hoarding depicts Gandhi as lord "Ram", who is seen targeting 10-headed "Ravan" Modi with bow and arrow. The hoarding also has the picture of NSUI

"This poster shows the commencement of 'Ram Rajya' after the end of Ravan's regime," Tiwari told IANS. "Policies of the incumbent are very much similar to what would be practised in the 'Ravan Rajya'," he added.

Besides this hoarding, many posters and hoardings describing Gandhi as the "future Prime Minister" and "Ram Bhakt" appeared in the city a day pror to his visit on Friday.

