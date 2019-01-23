JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

In AI age, only varsities of global standards will prosper: Indian VC Raj Kumar at Davos

Serena doesn't blame twisted ankle for loss to Pliskova

Business Standard

Pouille seals spot in last 4 of Australian Open with 4-set victory vs Raonic

IANS  |  Melbourne 

Frances Lucas Pouille defeated Canadas Milos Raonic 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 here on Wednesday to move on to the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

The 28th seed produced a brilliant display to overcome the world No. 17 and advance to his first grand slam semi-final, reports Efe news.

Pouille built his surprise win on a strong return game, minimizing the damage caused by Raonic's huge serve which gave the Canadian 25 aces to the Frenchman's 14.

"I'm very happy, I knew it would be a really tough match," Pouille said on court after the game.

"I think I did really great on the return and I kept my serve almost all the match," he added.

The world No. 31 will face either No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia or Japan's 8th seed Kei Nishikori.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 16:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements