Poverty reduced in India but divisive policies undermining growth: UN human rights chief

While admitting that has fallen in India, UN Human Rights cautioned that divisive policies will undermine the country's economic growth.

Addressing the on Wednesday, she said that there had been "significant reduction in overall terms", but added that "inequality remains a serious issue".

She alleged that "it appears that narrow political agendas are driving the further marginalisation of vulnerable people".

"I fear that these divisive policies will not only harm many individuals, but also undermine the success of India's economic growth story.

"We are receiving reports that indicate increasing harassment and targeting of minorities - in particular Muslims and people from historically disadvantaged and marginalised groups, such as and Adivasis," Bachelet added.

Turning to recent developments on the sub-continent, Bachelet said that and should invite her "office to monitor the situation on the ground in Kashmir", but did not bring up her predecessor Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein's demand for an international commission to investigate alleged human rights violations in the state.

Bachelet said that she remained concerned about the continuing tension in where shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) is causing loss of life and displacement.

"I encourage both and to invite my office to monitor the situation on the ground, and to assist both states to address the human rights issues that must be part of any solution to the conflict."

Bachelet, a former Chilean President, was appointed for Human Rights last September by

Her speech, which surveyed the global situation, stressed the impact of inequality around the world, including in developed countries.

"Inequalities affect all countries... Even in prosperous states, people feel excluded from the benefits of development and deprived of economic and social rights -leading to alienation, unrest, and sometimes violence. In recent months, we have seen people across the world take to the streets to protest inequalities and deteriorating economic and social conditions."

Although she singled out and for the inequalities affecting minorities, she remained silent on Western countries like the US or Britain where inequalities hit minorities hardest.

