Pradhan asks MEA to help repatriate stranded Odia men

on Thursday sought the intervention of External Affairs for the release of 10 Odia workers stranded in

The victims had released a video on seeking help from the Centre.

"Ten people who were working in the company Asia Pacific Building Contracting LLC, and accommodated at Saila, Sharjah are kept captive. They released a video about a month back asking for help for the immediate repatriation and their mobile numbers are now deactivated," Pradhan said in a letter.

He said that it has been ascertained that these men belong to Nayagarh and Ganjam districts of Odisha.

Pradhan apprised Jaishankar about the situation and sought the Ministry of External Affairs' support for the immediate repatriation of the victims to on humanitarian grounds.

