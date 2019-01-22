Pratt and Whitney says working to minimise glitches

-
American aerospace manufacturer, Pratt and Whitney, said that it is working with its customers to minimise any disruption in operations, the company said on Tuesday.
The state comes after an IndiGo flight powered by its engine had to return to its origin point because of "high vibration" in the engine.
On Monday, an IndiGo flight 6E-451 from Lucknow to Jaipur returned after takeoff as the pilot noticed high vibration in the engine.
In a statement, Pratt & Whitney said that Indigo A320neo aircraft, which was involved in the air turn-back was powered by "Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM engines".
"We are working with our customer to help minimise any disruption to their operations. The PW1100G-JM powers a fleet of more than 290 A320neo aircraft worldwide which have achieved more than 1.4 million engine flight hours of operation," the statement said.
On the incident, IndiGo had said: "The pilot observed high vibration in engine number two. As a precaution, he returned the aircraft to Lucknow."
The aircraft is currently at Lucknow and being inspected by the technical team, IndiGo added.
