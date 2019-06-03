Pre-monsoon rains in Andhra, Telangana

Pre- rains in many parts of and on Monday provided some respite to people from sweltering even as issued an advisory for farmers against sowing of crops for next 10-15 days in view of the sluggish progress of

Heavy rains accompanied by strong drenched and several parts of Telangana, providing relief to people reeling under conditions for last one month.

Dark clouds in turned the pleasant in late afternoon and towards evening, it rained heavily in the city and outskirts, bringing down the mercury level.

Thunderstorm with gusty of 30-40 km per hour lashed parts of and in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, bringing down the maximum temperature and raising hopes among farmers of favourable conditions.

However, parts of continued to experience conditions. Adilabad was the hottest place with maximum temperature of 45.5 degree Celsius. In the maximum temperature was 40.2 degree Celsius, 3-4 notches lower compared to highest mercury level over last couple of days.

According to (IMD), the Telugu states received the rains under the impact of upper air circulation in west central near north Andhra and south

According to Skymet Weather, a private forecast company, coastal saw some good pre-monsoon activity on Monday. It said the rains brought down the temperatures by about a degree or two. "Heat wave conditions have abated from the region completely for now. On the other hand, humidity saw a steep rise over the area," it said.

The rains are expected to continue for the next four-five days.

Meanwhile, Skymet also issued an advisory for farmers in Telangana and against sowing of crops for Kharif season for at least the next 10-15 days as monsoon onset is going to be mild and the progress is expected to be sluggish.

"Sowing of crops at this point of time, when the onset of monsoon is delayed and chances of good rains are less, will only push up the cost for farmers and also hamper the yield of the crop," it said.

Farmers growing maize, tur and cotton in the Telugu states were advised to delay the sowing of the crops till second week of June. The reservoir levels in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also alarmingly low with just 5 and 10 per cent of water reserve respectively, it added.

