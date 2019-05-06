JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Samajwadis allege booth capturing in Kunda

Dressing room unrest cost KKR playoff spot

Business Standard

Presiding officer removed after Smriti's complaint

IANS  |  Lucknow 

The presiding officer of booth no 316 in Gauriganj in Amethi has been replaced after a video of a woman complaining that she was forced to vote for the Congress by the official went viral.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, the BJP candidate, complained about booth capturing by the Congress and demanded action. She blamed Rahul Gandhi, the Congress candidate.

District Magistrate and Returning Officer Ram Mohan Misra said that the presiding officer had been removed on the complaint and an inquiry had been ordered into the incident.

Meanwhile, the woman whose video had gone viral remained untraceable even as media persons tried to locate her.

--IANS

amita/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 16:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU