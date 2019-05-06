Presiding officer removed after Smriti's complaint

The presiding of booth no 316 in in has been replaced after a video of a woman complaining that she was forced to for the by the official went viral.

Smriti Irani, the BJP candidate, complained about booth capturing by the and demanded action. She blamed Rahul Gandhi, the candidate.

District Magistrate and Returning said that the presiding had been removed on the complaint and an inquiry had been ordered into the incident.

Meanwhile, the woman whose video had gone viral remained untraceable even as tried to locate her.

--IANS

amita/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)