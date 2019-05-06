Presiding officer removed after Smriti's complaint

The presiding officer of booth no 316 in Gauriganj in Amethi has been replaced after a video of a woman complaining that she was forced to vote for the Congress by the official went viral.
Union Minister Smriti Irani, the BJP candidate, complained about booth capturing by the Congress and demanded action. She blamed Rahul Gandhi, the Congress candidate.
District Magistrate and Returning Officer Ram Mohan Misra said that the presiding officer had been removed on the complaint and an inquiry had been ordered into the incident.
Meanwhile, the woman whose video had gone viral remained untraceable even as media persons tried to locate her.
--IANS
amita/mr
