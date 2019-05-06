50.29% polling in Rajasthan till 3 p.m (4th Lead)

Around 50.29 per cent was recorded in 12 parliamentary constituencies of till 3 p.m. on Monday in the second phase of polling.

The highest 57.49 per cent polling was recorded in Shri Ganganagar, followed by (54.77 per cent) and Alwar (54.45 per cent).

Churu recorded 51.80 per cent voting, Sikar 50.68 per cent, Nagaur 50.39 per cent, Rural 49.74 per cent, Bikaner 49.34 per cent, Dausa 49.21 per cent, Jhunjhunu 48.22 per cent, Bharatpur 46.27 per cent and Karauli-Dholpur 42.91 per cent.

Of the 2.30 crore electorate eligible to vote in on Monday, 7 lakh are first-time voters. A total of 134 candidates, including two Union Ministers and 16 women, are in fray for the 12 seats.

In the first phase of polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in on April 29, 45.16 per cent was recorded.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on Bikaner where two cousins are pitted against each other. While the has fielded Arjunram Meghwal, the has nominated his cousin former IPS

In Rural, two Olympians -- and -- are in the fray.

In Alwar, it's an interesting contest between Congress' Bhanwar and BJP's The is playing son of the soil card against the BJP candidate who hails from

In Nagaur, the BJP has formed an alliance with the and has fielded Hanuman Beniwal against of the

Dausa is witnessing a fight between two women candidates from the Meena community -- Savita Meena of the Congress and Jaskaur Meena of the BJP.

