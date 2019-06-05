Google Search, Assistant get special World Cup features

Keeping in line with the the ICC World Cup 2019 action, on Wednesday introduced special features to its Search, to help people get all the important match updates.

Users can now explore the tournament table, stats and upcoming matches right by just typing "ICC World Cup" on Search in languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Urdu, the company said in a statement.

For people who would not be able to watch the match Live, would show short video clips of match highlights and allow people to read through live commentary in English and Hindi.

To keep track of all the matches, users would be allowed to pin real-time scores on their phone screens from Search on mobile browsers or from the App, said the company.

In addition, Google would also help users keep up with action by answering questions like "Hey Google, when does play next?"

You can even get up-to-date stats by asking, "Hey Google, what are the current standings?" This also works in

