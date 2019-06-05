Ex-UEFA chief Lennart Johannson dead

Former and former Vice has died after a "short illness", Sweden's association said on Wednesday. He was 89.

During his 17-year at the helm of European football's governing body from 1990 to 2007, Johannson oversaw the introduction of the Champions League, which has become one of the world's most prestigious tournaments, reports news.

"During his term of office, the face of the European game changed completely, in sporting and commercial terms. itself developed from being a purely administrative body in a suburb of the Swiss federal capital Berne to a dynamic modern sport organisation", said in a statement.

UEFA said that a moment of silence would be observed at all matches this week to mark Johansson's passing.

" was our biggest leader of all time, no Swede has had a similar influence on in the world," said in a statement. "He was deeply respected as UEFA president and of FIFA, his leadership has aroused admiration worldwide."

"UEFA and European football are deeply saddened by the passing of Johansson, and I would like to express my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as to the Swedish Football Association, on their loss", UEFA President said.

"He was a devoted lover and servant of football, who put his passion at the heart of his life. He will always be remembered as a visionary leader, and as the of the UEFA Champions League, and world football will be always be grateful to him for all he has achieved for the beautiful game", Ceferin added.

President also paid tribute to Johansson, calling him a "friend and an invaluable source of wisdom and inspiration".

"I will be forever grateful for having had him as the president of UEFA when I joined the organisation in 2000. Since then, Lennart has always been a role model of professionalism and, more importantly, of humanity", Infantino said.

was born in 1929 in a suburb of Stockholm, the Swedish capital city, and began his administrative career at AIK Solna, a club with which he would maintain close ties.

Before heading UEFA, he was the president of the from 1984 until 1991 as well as the of the Swedish FA from 1985 to 1990.

