Printing of Budget 2019 starts with halwa ceremony

A "halwa ceremony", the customary ritual that kickstarts the process of the documents, was held on Monday in the absence of Jaitley, who is away in the US for a medical check up.

However, two Ministers of State for Finance - Pon Radhakrishnan and Shiv - and senior ministry officials were present at the ceremony in the basement of the ministry.

With this, officials involved in the preparation of the document can't leave the premises till the is presented in the Lok Sabbha on the appointed day -February 1.

"Ministers of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan and Shiv shared halwa with the senior ministry officials, including the secretaries, to mark the ceremonial beginning of the Budget 2019 documents," a said.

Ajay Narayan Jha, Subhash Chandra Garg, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, and also shared the sweet dish.

"Officials and staff engaged with the of budget documents stay back and are not allowed to go home or contact their family members to maintain the secrecy of the budget. However, some very senior officials are allowed to go home," he said.

Jaitley is expected to return home from the US to present the interim budget (vote on account) on February 1, his last before the in May. The Budget Session of the parliament will be held from January 31 to February 13.

