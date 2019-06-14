Goa CM offers midnight meal to flyers in delayed AI flight

Stranded at late last night for several hours, protesting passengers of an to flight were offered a free meal from an airport restaurant at the instance of Pramod Sawant, a passenger said on Friday.

An office bearer of ruling alliance partner Forward Party, Ketan Bhatikar, who was one of the passengers on the delayed flight to Goa said that arranged for from the Indian Kebab Grill restaurant, placating the frustrated passengers, who had started sloganeering in the airport departure area protesting the delay.

"I tried calling Goa Pramod who answered my phone within two rings at 1.13 a.m. He called me back five times, arranged for all passengers at Indian Kebab Grill, and exactly at 1.27 a.m. told me that the flight was ready to take-off in 30 minutes. We finally reached Goa at around 3.30 a.m.," Bhatikar told IANS.

He also said that the flight, which was initially scheduled to leave at 9.30 p.m. on Thursday, was delayed till 11.30 p.m. is in for two days, where he has a series of meetings scheduled with several Union Ministers and the of the Niti Aayog.

"When the flight landed at the airport, officials said that crew members were not ready for take-off and kept changing the timing," Bhatikar said, which frustrated the passengers, who started shouting slogans in the airport premises.

When contacted, the confirmed the developments. "The ensured that all passengers who were booked to Goa, were looked after on the request made by Bhatikar," an of the said.

--IANS

maya/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)