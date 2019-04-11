Priyanka, Nick on Met Gala host committee

Chopra and her husband have been announced as part of the Met Gala Host Committee, which includes such names as Lena Waithe, Katy Perry, Jared Leto, and

took to to reveal that she and Nick are on the committee for this year's Met Ball, in a post looking back on their journey from when they met.

"From walking the prestigious carpet for the first time, to meeting my husband and many friends for life," the 36-year-old captioned the post, revealing their involvement in the affair.

"Nick and I are honored to be on the for this year's Met Gala. Looking forward to the first Monday in May," she added of the May 6 event.

The couple walked the Met Gala red carpet together just two years ago, and it had set the pace for more buzz around their relationship.

Other celebrities on this year's committee for the event include Bradley Cooper, and Ryan Reynolds, and Lupita Nyong'o, according to The

The of Art's annual Met Gala is New York's most glamorous benefit of the year.

--IANS

rb/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)