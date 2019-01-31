Priyanka's Hollywood film to get digital release in India

Chopra's Hollywood film "Isn't It Romantic" will release in on streaming platform instead of having a traditional theatrical release.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the romantic-comedy, also featuring Rebel Wilson, and Adam Devine, will premiere on February 28 in

"Isn't It Romantic" tells the story of a Natalie (Wilson) who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design. essays the role of a yoga

"I had so much fun doing it," said while promoting her film on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" earlier this week.

"It was a quick, beautiful project to do, and I love Rebel. This is her first time producing, so that's awesome. I would do anything to support that," she added.

"Isn't It Romantic" will release on all territories outside of the US and -- where it will open in theatres.

