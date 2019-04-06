Priyanka trolled for wrong greeting to Kashmiris

was trolled on on Saturday after she greeted the people of the Valley 'Nauroz Mubarak', instead of 'Navreh' which is the Kashmiri Pandits' new year celebrations.

In a tweet, Gandhi said: " to all my Kashmiri sisters and brothers!! Despite my mother's 'don't forget to make the thali' messages, I had no time to make my thali (plate) yesterday but came home after (a) roadshow and found it placed on the dining table. How sweet are moms?"

But Gandhi was soon trolled on as she mixed up 'Navreh' with 'Nauroz' which is the Parsi New Year.

" celebrate their on the first day of the bright half of the month of Chaitra (March-April) and call it Navreh - the word navreh, derived from the Sanskrit nava varsha, literary meaning 'new year'," a user said.

"It's very nice to be inclusive and secular. I like you didn't forget Navroz. But what you are referring to here is 'Navreh', the festival and Navreh thaal' a Pandit ritual. Anyway, Navreh Mubarak to you too," another user added.

However, there were some who "respected her feeling", saying although the spelling was wrong but she referred to the correct custom.

"Navreh or Nauroz is perfect as long as feelings are genuine," read one tweet.

--IANS

nks/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)