Delhi Police files chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar

Delhi Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against former JNU Students Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in a sedition case after some students shouted "anti-national slogans" in February 2016.
The chargesheet filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Sumeet Anand also names former student activists Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya.
The charges slapped under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deal with sedition, voluntarily causing hurt, forgery, using as genuine a forged document, punishment for unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly with common object, rioting and criminal conspiracy.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on Wednesday.
