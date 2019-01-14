JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Wish to work with Spielberg despite mockery: Sreesanth

Business Standard

Delhi Police files chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against former JNU Students Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in a sedition case after some students shouted "anti-national slogans" in February 2016.

The chargesheet filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Sumeet Anand also names former student activists Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya.

The charges slapped under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deal with sedition, voluntarily causing hurt, forgery, using as genuine a forged document, punishment for unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly with common object, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on Wednesday.

--IANS

akk-spk/ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements