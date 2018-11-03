Australian tourist found hanging in Bihar

An Australian tourist was found hanging from a tree at an orchard near Bihar's on Saturday.

city Superintendent of Police said the deceased was identified as Heath Allan, 33, a resident of Westmead, a suburb of in

"Some local residents spotted body of a foreigner hanging from a tree and informed the police. We have recovered body and sent it for post-mortem examination," Kumar said.

Anil said a suicide note was also found near the site, besides his bag and a diary.

Gaya, about 110 km from Patna, is considered holiest where Buddha was enlightened over 2,500 years ago. It is one of the most sought-after international tourist destinations globally.

--IANS

ik/ahm/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)