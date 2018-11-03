JUST IN
Australian tourist found hanging in Bihar

IANS  |  Patna 

An Australian tourist was found hanging from a tree at an orchard near Bihar's Bodh Gaya on Saturday.

Gaya city Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the deceased was identified as Heath Allan, 33, a resident of Westmead, a suburb of Sydney in Australia.

"Some local residents spotted body of a foreigner hanging from a tree and informed the police. We have recovered body and sent it for post-mortem examination," Kumar said.

Anil said a suicide note was also found near the site, besides his bag and a diary.

Bodh Gaya, about 110 km from Patna, is considered holiest Buddhist shrine where Buddha was enlightened over 2,500 years ago. It is one of the most sought-after international tourist destinations globally.

--IANS

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 21:54 IST

