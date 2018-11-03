Australian tourist found hanging in Bihar

An Australian tourist was found hanging from a tree at an orchard near Bihar's Bodh Gaya on Saturday.
Gaya city Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the deceased was identified as Heath Allan, 33, a resident of Westmead, a suburb of Sydney in Australia.
"Some local residents spotted body of a foreigner hanging from a tree and informed the police. We have recovered body and sent it for post-mortem examination," Kumar said.
Anil said a suicide note was also found near the site, besides his bag and a diary.
Bodh Gaya, about 110 km from Patna, is considered holiest Buddhist shrine where Buddha was enlightened over 2,500 years ago. It is one of the most sought-after international tourist destinations globally.
--IANS
ik/ahm/nir
