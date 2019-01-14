Plane crash in Iran kills 15

At least 15 people were killed in a 707 plane crash near the Iranian city of on Monday, the media reported.

The cargo plane with 16 on board crashed in a residential area, 45 km west of Tehran, the (ISNA) quoted Pir Hossein Kolivand, of the of Iran, as saying.

It was supposed to land in Karaj's Payam Airport but the pilot mistakenly took the plane to the Fath airport, which was not suited for large cargo

After landing at the wrong airport, the plane went out of control and overshot the runway, hitting an empty residential building and catching fire, ISNA reported.

A woman was among the dead. Ten bodies were identified while five others needed genetic examinations, said Hamid Davood Abadi, of the of province.

The said only one person -- a -- of the 16 people had been found alive and taken to hospital for treatment.

The plane was flying from Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek and was carrying a cargo of meat to Iran, the said.

It was not clear who owned the plane. A for Iran's civil department said the plane belonged to Kyrgyzstan, while said it was operated by Iran's

