(PRS) Woman techie arrested for kidnapping stalker

The on Friday arrested a woman techie for a youth, who was harassing her.

Police arrested Pulleri Divya, at Wipro, and five others who helped her in the crime.

The 24-year-old techie with the help of other accused kidnapped V. Sai Kumar, a carpenter, on Thursday.

According to K. Srinivasa Rao, of Police, Gopalapuram Division, Divya called Sai Kumar to a place in When he reached there, all the accused attacked him and made him sit on one of their three bikes. They took him to two different locations and thrashed and beat him with sticks.

On a complaint by Sai Kumar, 23, station began the investigations and on Friday arrested the accused. They were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, and attempt to murder.

According to police, Sai Kumar had attended a work in the house of one Pravalika in Borabanda. She once used the mobile phone of her friend Divya to call the The youth then started calling Divya and was sending her messages on She decided to take revenge and took help of five persons including two car drivers, a to kidnap him.

The said that if any woman faces humiliation and harassment she should lodge complaint with the nearest police station or approach 'She' team of the police. "Don't take law in your hands as this will make you an accused," said the ACP.

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)