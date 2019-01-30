Hyderabad police cracks Langar Houz double murder case

With the arrest of one person accused of murdering two women, the police claimed to have solved the double mystery of January 21.

The police have recovered one pair of gold ear-tops and a cell phone belonging to one of the deceased from the possession of accused.

According to police, two women- Yadamma and Sumithra- were murdered in the area under the jurisdiction of Station allegedly for wrongful gain.

Commissioner of said on January 22, received a complaint from one M Sunder Singh, a vegetable cultivator near Musi river, regarding the presence of corpses in the area.

"On January 22, he (Singh) stepped into Musi river to fetch water to cultivate his crop. At that time, he sensed a human leg near his feet. He took a stick and searched, only to find two female dead bodies. He immediately passed on the information to his neighbour, who, in turn, informed the same to the police. The police immediately reached the spot and took the dead bodies out from the river," explained.

Considering the gravity of the case and sensitivity of the issue, a team was instructed to assist the investigation and help identify the accused.

"The sustained efforts of the Team along with local police led to the identification of the accused, Ankuri Giri," said

Giri was taken into police custody on Tuesday.

