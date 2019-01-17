PWL: Sandeep clinches thriller for MP Yodha

The high point of the day was the clash of the Phogat sisters and Pooja Dhandas clash against Betzabeth Angelin but it was Sandeep Tomar who stole the lime light clinching the decider to give MP Yodha a thrilling win in their Pro Wrestling tie against Mumbai Maharathi here on Thursday.
Mumbai Maharathi's Vinesh Phogat gave her sister MP Yodha's Ritu Phogat a lesson in wrestling showing no mercy and trouncing her 15-0 in the 53kg category in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4 which currently underway at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula on Thursday.
MP Yodha's fortune depended a lot on how the world championship bronze and 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Pooja Dhanda performs. Up against the Pan American Championships bronze medallist Betzabeth in the 57kg category, Pooja was trailing 1-2 at the break. But the 'pin fall queen', who won most of her bouts last year by applying that technique, did it again to win the bout 7-4 and bring the Yodha's back in the reckonings.
The 2018 national championships bronze medallist Deepak Punia made it 3-2 in favour of the Maharathi's beating his namesake former national champion Deepak of MP Yodha 4-0 in the 86kg category. Yodha's Elise Monolova won her 62kg bout against Shilpi Yadav of Mumbai Maharathi 4-0 to make the final score 3-3 and push the tie to the decider.
In the deciding 57kg bout, Ibragim Ilyasov gave Mumbai a 4-0 lead but Sandeep Tomar got a pin fall right to bag four points and make it 4-4 in the break. He got another pin fall right at resumption to take a comfortable 8-4 lead. On the counter attack Tomar scored two more points and win the deciding tie for the Yodha's 10-7.
The national champion Mumbai Maharthi's Harphool was up against the European Championships gold medallist MP Yodha's Haji Aliyev in the 65kg category to open the day's proceedings. Harphool, who gave Asian Games gold medallist Bajrang Punia a tough fight in the previous round, couldn't get his act together against the European champion today and the Azerbaijan wrestler eventually won the bout 7-0 to give MP Yodha a head start.
The 125-kg superheavyweight bout between European Champion Baisteev Vladislav of Mumbai Maharathi and MP Yodha's Akash Antil was another one-sided encounter which the former own on technical superiority after the referee stopped the bout at 16-0.
