PWL: Sandeep clinches thriller for MP Yodha

The high point of the day was the of the and Pooja Dhandas against Betzabeth Angelin but it was who stole the lime light clinching the decider to give a thrilling win in their Pro tie against Maharathi here on Thursday.

Maharathi's Vinesh Phogat gave her sister Yodha's a lesson in showing no mercy and trouncing her 15-0 in the 53kg category in the Pro League (PWL) Season 4 which currently underway at the in Panchkula on Thursday.

Yodha's fortune depended a lot on how bronze and silver medallist performs. Up against bronze medallist Betzabeth in the 57kg category, Pooja was trailing 1-2 at the break. But the 'pin fall queen', who won most of her bouts last year by applying that technique, did it again to win the bout 7-4 and bring the Yodha's back in the reckonings.

The 2018 national championships bronze medallist made it 3-2 in favour of the Maharathi's beating his namesake former national champion Deepak of MP 4-0 in the 86kg category. Yodha's won her 62kg bout against Shilpi Yadav of Maharathi 4-0 to make the final score 3-3 and push the tie to the decider.

In the deciding 57kg bout, Ibragim Ilyasov gave Mumbai a 4-0 lead but got a pin fall right to bag four points and make it 4-4 in the break. He got another pin fall right at resumption to take a comfortable 8-4 lead. On the counter attack scored two more points and win the deciding tie for the Yodha's 10-7.

The national champion Mumbai Maharthi's Harphool was up against gold medallist MP Yodha's Haji Aliyev in the 65kg category to open the day's proceedings. Harphool, who gave gold medallist Bajrang Punia a tough fight in the previous round, couldn't get his act together against the European champion today and the eventually won the bout 7-0 to give MP a head start.

The 125-kg superheavyweight bout between European Champion Baisteev Vladislav of Mumbai Maharathi and MP Yodha's was another one-sided encounter which the former own on technical superiority after the referee stopped the bout at 16-0.

--IANS

ajb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)