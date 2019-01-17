Tomar clinches decisive bout for MP Yodha

The focus was on established stars but it was who produced a show-stopping performance in a do-or-die bout as pipped 4-3 in the Pro League, here Thursday.

Maharathi's Vinesh Phogat gave a lesson in wrestling, showing no mercy as she trounced her cousin sister 15-0 in the 53kg category.

Yodha's fortune depended a lot on how bronze and silver medallist Pooja Dhanda performs. Up against bronze medallist Betzabeth in the 57kg category, Pooja was trailing 1-2 at the break. But the pin fall queen', who won most of her bouts last year by applying that technique, did it again to win the bout 7-4 and bring the Yodha's back in the reckonings.

The 2018 national championships bronze medallist made it 3-2 in favour of the Maharathi's beating his namesake former national champion Deepak in the 86kg category.

Yodha's won her 62kg bout against Shilpi Yadav 4-0 to make the final score 3-3 and push the tie to the decider.

In the deciding 57kg bout, Ibragim Ilyasov gave a 4-0 lead but got a pin fall right to bag four points and make it 4-4 in the break. He got another pin fall right at resumption to take a comfortable 8-4 lead. On the counter attack scored two more points and won the deciding tie for the Yodha's 10-7.

The national champion Maharthi's Harphool was up against gold medallist Haji Aliyev in the 65kg category to open the day's proceedings.

Harphool, who gave gold medallist Bajrang Punia a tough fight in the previous round, couldn't get his act together against the European champion today and the eventually won the bout 7-0 to give a head start.

The 125-kg superheavyweight bout between European Champion Baisteev Vladislav of and Yodha's was another one-sided encounter which the former won by technical superiority.

