Punjab CM pledges to protect children's rights

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday pledged to protect the rights of children.
In a message to mark the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, he tweeted: "My heart goes out to all children who have been victims of violence."
The children deserve to be happy, healthy and safe, he said.
"Let us come together and pledge to protect the rights of all children in the world today," he added.
The International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is marked annually on June 4. It was established by the UN on August 1982.
--IANS
vg/ksk
