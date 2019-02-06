R. Kelly announces tour amid sex assault scandal

R. Kelly, whose career is reeling from the longstanding sexual misconduct allegations presented in the documentary "Surviving R. Kelly", has announced his tour in the US, Australia, and

No dates or venues were listed, simply that the tour is "coming soon". has two tour dates in scheduled for April, reports variety.com.

While multiple detailed allegations of sexually abusive behaviour by towards young women date back more than 20 years, he has never been convicted of a crime and he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

He was charged with child pornography in 2000 after a video surfaced that purported to show him having sex with an underage woman, but the woman refused to testify and he was acquitted in 2008.

Most of Kelly's scheduled concerts in the US in the past couple of years have been cancelled due to public outcry and/or poor ticket sales.

