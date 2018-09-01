R. Madhavan takes charge as new HAL chairman

R. Madhavan took charge as the new chairman and managing director of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Saturday, a statement said.
As the former executive director of the accessories division at HAL in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Madhavan, 56, has a four-year tenure till superannuation in 2022. He took charge following the retirement of Raju.
"Delivering world class products and services in the aerospace industry through increased indigenisation would be my key focus areas," said Madhavan on the occasion.
The emphasis would be to make HAL the preferred supplier in the aerospace sector, he added.
"Partnership and collaboration of stakeholders is the key for HAL's future."
Madhavan had earlier spearheaded the absorption of technology for the production of the Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft's airframe and engine accessories from the raw material phase at HAL Lucknow.
A mechanical engineer from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Chhattisgarh's Raipur and a post graduate in Masters of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Madhavan began his career with HAL as a management trainee in July 1982.
