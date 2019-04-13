Rabri Devi reacts sharply to veil remark of BJP leader

-
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who is contesting Lok Sabha election from Buxar seat in Bihar, on Saturday created a controversy by wrongly advising RJD chief Lalu Prasad's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi to remain in veil.
"Rabri Devi is my sister-in-law, she should remain in veil," Choubey said while addressing an election meeting in Sitamarhi parliamentary constituency in support of the candidate of Janata Dal-United (JD-U) -- a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally.
Soon after Choubey's statement came, Rabri Devi reacted sharply, saying: "Choubeji, why you hate women in veil and why are you afraid of veiled women? Is it what women empowerment lessons of PM Narendra Modi teach?" she said.
Before advising others, she said, the Union Minister should ensure that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s women leaders like Smriti Irani, Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman put on the veil.
Rabri Devi further targeted Choubey, saying: "You have exposed your mindset towards women and it suggests what it means by the BJP-led Central government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign."
--IANS
ik/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
