Hyderabad Police aim to make city 'smoke-free' by Oct 2

police and on Monday inaugurated the workshop 'Smoke-Free Hyderabad' in a bid to make the city smoke-free by October 2 this year.

"Today we have launched a campaign to make smoke-free. We are planning to make as a smoke-free City by 2nd October 2019," said of Police Anjani Kumar

The workshop stresses on due implementation of The Cigarettes and Other (COTPA) Act 2003, that includes the prohibition of advertising and regulation of tobacco products, said

In collaboration with the and Lung disease, the workshop was attended by over 200 personnel from various police departments including law and order and traffic.

The consumption of tobacco leads to cancer and various other diseases, and around 8 to 9 lakh people are dying due to these diseases, said while quoting data published by the (WHO).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)