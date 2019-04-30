JUST IN
Business Standard

Rahul apologises to SC for incorrect attribution of 'chowkidar' remark

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday apologised to the Supreme Court for incorrectly attributing the "chowkidar chor hai" remark to the top court.

His counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi offered the apology on behalf of Gandhi, a day after the Congress President filed a reply to the apex court's notice on the issue, in which he had only expressed regret for the comments.

In his affidavit, Gandhi said he had made the remark in the "heat of campaigning" and that his comment was not meant to scandalise the court in any manner.

The top court had last week issued a notice to him asking him to explain his comment.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 15:34 IST

