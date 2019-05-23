Rahul Gandhi trailing in Amethi, leading in Wayanad

was trailing in his party's traditional bastion of in as his rival, Union has taken a slight edge of over 5,700 votes after trailing earlier.

As per latest trends, Gandhi, who also contested from Kerala's Wayanad constituency, has till 2 p.m. garnered 74,416 votes as against 80,143 for Irani.

Gandhi, however, was inching towards victory in Wayanad. As per latest trends, he has got 7,37,173 votes against P. P. Suneer of (CPI) who has garnered 4.6 lakh votes.

is the seat held by Gandhi since 2004 and has been a stronghold for decades. However this time the has been facing a tough fight against BJP's Irani who is leading the vote count since morning.

Irani was locked in a tough battle against Gandhi in in 2014 when she lost by a margin of just over 1 lakh votes.

The constituency has so far been represented by four members of the Gandhi family.

Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Rahul have represented the constituency in the since 1971 except for a brief period between 1998-1999, when the seat was won by of the

