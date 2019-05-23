JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Dipa will return to gymnastics when fully fit: Coach

Business Standard

NDA ahead on 42 seats in Maharashtra

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Shiv Sena are set for a big victory in Maharashtra as they lead in 42 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, as per the Election Commission (EC) data till 1.30 p.m.

While the BJP was leading in 23 seats, its ally Shiv Sena was ahead on 19 seats.

The Congress and its ally the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were ahead on 4 seats, while the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and an Independent candidate were leading in 1 seat each.

In 2014, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 42 seats in the state.

--IANS

rv/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 15:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements