NDA ahead on 42 seats in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
How serious a challenge can Prakash Ambedkar-Owaisi combine pose to BJP-Sena in Maharashtra?
Lok Sabha results 2019: Asaduddin Owaisi leading with over 85,000 votes from Hyderabad
Now, Prakash Ambedkar gives the jitters to Congress-BJP in Solapur
Maha LS polls: 21 candidates file nominations for two phases
Govt planning riots on Ram temple with Owaisi's help: Raj
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Shiv Sena are set for a big victory in Maharashtra as they lead in 42 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, as per the Election Commission (EC) data till 1.30 p.m.
While the BJP was leading in 23 seats, its ally Shiv Sena was ahead on 19 seats.
The Congress and its ally the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were ahead on 4 seats, while the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and an Independent candidate were leading in 1 seat each.
In 2014, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 42 seats in the state.
--IANS
rv/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU