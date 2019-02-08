DMK requests EC to hold by-elections along with LS polls

M. has requested the (ECI) to hold the by-elections to the 21 vacant Assembly seats in along with the Lok Sabha polls.

In a letter to Chief and on Thursday, Stalin said as per media reports the poll body plans to notify the in seven stages sometime in April.

"We, therefore, request the ECI to hold elections to the 21 Assembly seats along with election to the 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu, since it would save valuable time of the voters, the ECI and government staff and also ease the burden on the public exchequer," Stalin said in his letter.

"Since the 21 Assembly seats form part of some of the 39 parliamentary constituencies, it would be easy to enforce election related guidelines including the model code of conduct and staff deployed for the can be utilised without wastage of resources," he added.

In another letter to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Assembly and Chief Arora, the urged them to declare the Assembly constituency as vacant.

Stalin said who was elected to the Assembly from was convicted by a special court in an arson and causing damage to public property case.

Reddy was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The added that the has not taken any steps to formally notify the constituency as vacant and intimate the ECI.

