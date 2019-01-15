Rahul mocks Modi over Kotler award, Irani hits back

on Tuesday mocked Modi for getting the Presidential award, saying the award was so famous that it has no jury.

"I want to congratulate our on winning the world famous 'Kotler Presidential Award'," tweeted Gandhi.

"In fact it's so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before and is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company. Event Partners: Patanjali and TV," said Gandhi, tagging a media report.

The award was conferred on Modi on Monday by the World Marketing Summit (WMS) whose event in December was co-sponsored by and partnered by Ramdev's Patanjali group, TV and a number of other companies.

Gandhi's jibe at Modi attracted reaction from Smriti Irani, who referred to former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, and being honoured with Bharat Ratna during regimes.

"Rich!!! Coming from a person whose illustrious family decided to confer the 'Bharat Ratna' on themselves," tweeted Irani, referring to Nehru and getting India's highest civilian award while they were Prime Ministers.

