Rahul mocks Modi over Kotler award, Irani hits back

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting the Philip Kotler Presidential award, saying the award was so famous that it has no jury.
"I want to congratulate our Prime Minister on winning the world famous 'Kotler Presidential Award'," tweeted Gandhi.
"In fact it's so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before and is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company. Event Partners: Patanjali and Republic TV," said Gandhi, tagging a media report.
The award was conferred on Modi on Monday by the World Marketing Summit (WMS) whose event in December was co-sponsored by GAIL India and partnered by Ramdev's Patanjali group, Republic TV and a number of other companies.
Gandhi's jibe at Modi attracted reaction from Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, who referred to former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi being honoured with Bharat Ratna during Congress regimes.
"Rich!!! Coming from a person whose illustrious family decided to confer the 'Bharat Ratna' on themselves," tweeted Irani, referring to Nehru and Indira Gandhi getting India's highest civilian award while they were Prime Ministers.
