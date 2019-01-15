Judges should not be given postings after retirement: AAP

judges should not be given any profitable posting after retirement, the Party (AAP) demanded on Tuesday, claiming that such postings influence the judicial system.

"I demand that judges should not be given any profitable posting after retirement. Otherwise, this is directly influencing the judiciary system," told the media here.

"Even ( Arun) Jaitley, during rule, had said that posting judges influence the decisions of the courts," Singh said.

He also said if the judges were promised creamy posting for giving favourable decisions, "then it is a very serious matter".

The also said there were "loopholes" in the ruling on the ousted

"The decision was left for the and instead of the of India, (Justice A.K.) Sikri went for the meeting. A month ago, Sikri was offered a job with a posting of four years in London. This was an internal deal," he said.

Sikri, who last week sided with the government in the three-member committee to remove Alok Verma, agreed in December to be nominated to the post of President/Member of the London-based (CSAT).

On Sunday, Sikri communicated to the government that his consent after news broke out over his nomination to the post.

Singh also criticized over Verma's removal.

"I also want to ask why Modi is so keen on removing Verma from his post? Chances were high that if Verma would have remained at his post for some more time, a probe over the Rafale deal would have been started. Verma has been removed from the post to save Modi," he said.

--IANS

nks/mag/mr

