JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Stage set for polling in 91 LS seats, 4 Assemblies

Business Standard

Rahul to file nomination for Amethi on Wednesday

IANS  |  Amethi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file nomination papers for Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

He will be accompanied by all his family members -- mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, sister and party General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, brother-in-law Robert Vadra, nephew Rehan and niece Miraya.

"Before filing the nomination, there will be a road show in Gauriganj Nagar along the Munshiganj-Darpipur route," said Abhishek Vajpayee, Congress Social Media In-charge in Amethi.

Rahul Gandhi will file his papers at around noon following the two-hour road show, party sources said.

Uttar Pradesh will see a seven phased polling, from April 11 to May 19.

--IANS

hindi-mag/in/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 10:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU