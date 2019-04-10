Rahul to file nomination for Amethi on Wednesday

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file nomination papers for Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
He will be accompanied by all his family members -- mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, sister and party General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, brother-in-law Robert Vadra, nephew Rehan and niece Miraya.
"Before filing the nomination, there will be a road show in Gauriganj Nagar along the Munshiganj-Darpipur route," said Abhishek Vajpayee, Congress Social Media In-charge in Amethi.
Rahul Gandhi will file his papers at around noon following the two-hour road show, party sources said.
Uttar Pradesh will see a seven phased polling, from April 11 to May 19.
--IANS
hindi-mag/in/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU