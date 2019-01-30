Those on bail, will go to jail: PM Modi attacks Gandhi family

Mounting attack on the Gandhi family, on Wednesday said that they those who are on "bail will have to go to jail."

in a veiled reference to said, "You know that he (Rahul Gandhi) is out on bail and his associates too are facing charges. I know that they will be convicted one day and they will have to go to jail. Those who have looted the nation will have to return everything, " said while answering a question about his fight against corruption.

was addressing the Youth Conclave programme here.

Taking potshots at the Gandhi family, the Prime Minister said that the corrupt did not fathom that a tea seller would ever muster the courage to challenge a family which governed the nation for four generations.

"Nobody had ever thought that a tea seller would challenge a family which has been governing the nation for the past four generations. The corrupt will face conviction," he said.

"I have waged this war against corruption because I am from a common household. If I did not hail from a common household, I too would have had apprehensions what if I get caught. I did not have that fear. I could have not dealt with it but my conscious told me to made efforts, fight corruption and I began from the top, " he said.

Further talking about bringing back fugitive economic offenders, Prime Minister said, "People were looting the nation and went absconding. Now we have made laws. Now the corrupt are in trouble."

Talking about demonetization as an effort to curb corruption, he said: "Nobody thought that anybody would fight against corruption. After demonetization, we closed three lakh defaulting companies.

