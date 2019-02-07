Rain continues in UP

Most parts of woke up to heavy rains on Thursday morning, while the office announced that more heavy showers were in store.

The present conditions would continue till the weekend and it would get sunny only after Sunday, according to the

The rainfall, the Department said, has been triggered by a western disturbance over the Himalayas and a moisture feed from the

The rains that started on Wednesday, are continuing in Lucknow, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Balrampur, Gonda, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Hardoi and Lakhimpur.

Intermittent rains will occur throughout the day in Ambedkarnagar, Lucknow, Sitapur, and Barabanki, the Department said.

Besides adding to the winter chill, the rains have disrupted normal life at many places as school going children have been stranded at many places.

The attendance in some schools has dropped, a at a school here told IANS.

Vehicular traffic has also been hit and the speed of vehicles on major highways has slowed down.

More than a dozen trains were delayed inculding the Archana Express, Express, New Delhi-Jalpaiguri Express, Rajdhani Express and

Meanwhile, four persons have been injured in rain-related incidents across the state, including an 11-year-old who was struck by lightning in Hardoi.

--IANS

md/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)