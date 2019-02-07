Rajasthan government gives loan waiver certificates to farmers

The government on Thursday gave certificates to farmers at a camp organised under the Farmer Scheme 2019, in what the state leaders described as the implementation of the scheme.

Thousands of farmers were given certificates on this occasion, said of

The loan waiver camps have been organised in the state from February 7-9.

Pawan said, 'On Friday and Saturday, loan waiver camps will be organised in around 66 gram seva sehkari samitis.'

launched the scheme by giving loan waiver certificates to around 11 farmers in Sirsi in district. A total of 167 certificates were distributed here.

Two camps will be organised in each district on Friday and Saturday, said Pawan.

--IANS

arc/pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)