Masood Azhar listing 'symbolic win': Omar

Former Jammu and Minister on Wednesday said that the listing of (JeM) as global terrorist was a "symbolic win".

Reacting to the Security Council (UNSC) decision, Abdullah, in a tweet, said: "No mention of terror in & no mention of Pulwama. It's amazing how quickly the sacrifices of the CRPF men were sold down the river to get a symbolic win."

In another tweet, he asked whether the listing of as a global terrorist was only possible after references to the Pulwama terror attack and in were removed from the text of the resolution.

--IANS

sq/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)