Masood Azhar listing 'symbolic win': Omar

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that the listing of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist was a "symbolic win".
Reacting to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) decision, Abdullah, in a tweet, said: "No mention of terror in Kashmir & no mention of Pulwama. It's amazing how quickly the sacrifices of the CRPF men were sold down the river to get a symbolic win."
In another tweet, he asked whether the listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist was only possible after references to the Pulwama terror attack and terrorism in Kashmir were removed from the text of the resolution.
