Randeep Rai shoots despite injury

says he realised that his role, Sameer, had become a part of him when he got injured and still continued to shoot for "Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai".

Last week, Randeep got a foot injury while shooting for a scene. In the shot, he had to break the glass. He got so much into the character that he accidentally stepped on one of the broken glass pieces and cut his ankle. He finished shooting for it despite being in pain.

"I was so engrossed in the scene that I didn't even realise that I had hurt myself and my ankle was bleeding. I was advised to pack-up given my situation and go home and rest, but then I'm aware of the fact that there are hundreds of people on the set who work hard everyday to make us look good on-screen and be loved by the audience," Randeep said in a statement.

"So, I decided to continue with the day's schedule as usual and not let their hard work go waste. I love acting and once the camera started rolling, I had forgotten all my pain. I kept pushing myself to give each shot my best and that was when I realised how much this role has become a part of me," he added.

