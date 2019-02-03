Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra reduce Vidarbha to 200/7 on Day 1

were 200/7 at stumps against Saurashtra on the first day of the final at the Association (VCA) stadium here on Sunday.

Tailenders Akshay Karnewar (31 batting) and Akshay Wakhare, who was yet to open his account, were unbeaten when stumps were drawn.

Opting to bat, hosts suffered jolts at regular intervals thanks to some disciplined by the Saurashtra bowlers. Stumper Akshay Wadkar was the top contributor for Vidarbha with 45 runs while chipped in with 35 runs before falling.

For Saurashtra, pacer Jaydev Unadkat bagged a couple of wickets conceding just 26 runs while Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Kamlesh Makvana took one wicket each.

Brief score:

Vidarbha 200/7 (Akshay Wadkar 45, 35; Jaydev Unadkat 2/26) vs Saurashtra

